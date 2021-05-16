Fate of multipurpose indoor sports halls

There are as many as 10 multipurpose indoor sports halls, six for Jammu and four for Kashmir divisions, which were approved under Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP) and the work thereof was allotted to Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in 2016-17. It may be noted that Rs.88 crores were allocated for the construction of multipurpose sports halls at the rate of Rs.4 crores for each district of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir which included two districts of Ladakh as well. Not only this, the existing sports stadiums too were to be developed on modern lines which put all together, would provide ample opportunities to the youth of the UT to devote time towards playing their choicest sports in all these sports spots. The other implied benefits would accrue to those who wanted to look at things with hope and positivity and thus put their extra time or earmark some for productive means as playing sports. Having said that, so far as implementing the schemes and undertaking requisite projects like the ones under reference are concerned, usually there is unsatisfactory performance. With an estimated cost of Rs.40 crores in all, as on date, out of these projects, only two are said to be near completion whereas the rest are still incomplete. It is only due to no follow up or close monitoring that only at the expected timeline of completion, it is found that the work on most of the projects was going at a snail’s pace. It is also found that Advisor to the Governor after taking stock of these sports halls had directed the executing agency to submit report on each project on weekly basis and it is astonishing to note that even that was not done which we feel is due to the absence of such a work culture that work progress report must be submitted periodically to know the fate of the project. Indoor multipurpose sports halls have their own importance especially being related to sports activities of young persons who must try to make the most out of the sports played indoors by not only spending time in most productive way and gain talent and experience to take part in competitions but to build a healthy and fit physique. Indoor halls being the best for playing the favourite sports by the sportspersons and for regularly practicing as weather conditions hardly have any role on the contrary. In other words, round the year sports activities can be carried on. Agreed, outdoor sports facilities in stadiums and sports fields have more space, light, capacity etc but indoor sports halls are with more efficient sports playing solutions where playing activities can be carried on in a safe and climate controlled environment. Jammu as well as Kashmir divisions need such sports halls for the interested sports loving persons as they are climatically most suited for both the regions of the UT. It is surprising that sports halls at Poonch and Ramban are not proceeding further beyond plinth level as for the remaining works, tenders have been floated by the executing agency only recently. Such a casual approach towards the issue not only is uncalled for but speaks very poor about how Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council takes sports and related activities seriously. Same is the position with Doda and Kishtwar where the sports halls are incomplete and likely to take a few months more even if the speed of work was increased. Pattan, Pulwama and Shopian in Kashmir have the same story to tell and continue to be incomplete thus defeating the very purpose of the specific infrastructure intended to be created under the PM’s Development Package. We hope to see all these indoor multipurpose sports halls ready for players by the end of the current year