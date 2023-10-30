Fashion TV Salon announces special beauty, wellness services

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Fashion TV Salon, nestled at Boulevard 44 near Ritz Hotel, Channi Himmat has announced special beauty and wellness services on Karwa Chauth.

Click here to watch video

The services included commencement of a splendid Mehndi in celebration of Karwa Chauth from today to November 1. Internationally renowned Mehndi artists from Jaipur have been specially invited to adorn the hands of patrons with intricate and awe-inspiring designs. The artists’ creations have already garnered immense appreciation from the ladies who have graced the salon on first day of the event.

To ensure that one’s experience is nothing short of perfect, Fashion TV Salon offers the convenience of pre-booking time slots. This feature allows securing preferred time for Mehndi application, ensuring a seamless and delightful visit.

But the pampering doesn’t stop at Mehndi, the salon offers a wide range of other services, making it a one-stop destination for all beauty and wellness needs from hairstyling to skincare, skilled professionals are here to make the client look and feel the best.

Fashion TV Salon prides itself on its state-of-the-art facilities, catering to a large number of customers simultaneously. The health and well-being of the clients there is paramount, and are maintaining the highest standards of hygiene to ensure safety.

The services are not only of the highest quality but also represent excellent value for money, making visit to Fashion TV Salon a truly rewarding experience.

Fashion TV Salon is a luxury beauty and wellness destination located in the heart of the city, offering an array of services including hairstyling, skincare, and the most exquisite Mehndi artistry.

With a commitment to providing exceptional service in a hygienic and luxurious environment, Fashion TV Salon is the go-to choose for those seeking perfection in beauty and wellness.