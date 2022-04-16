Fascism-Ins and Outs

Dr Satya Dev Gupta

The word fascism comes from fascio, the Italian word for bundle, which in this case represents bundles of people . Its origins go back to Ancient Rome, when the fasces was a bundle of wood with an axe head, carried by leaders.

With the onset of the 20th century, the word “Fascism” has been associated with Benito Mussolini of Italy who dominated that country from 1922 to 1943, or similar autocratic system of Adolf Hitler in Germany and Francisco Franco in Spain. Fascism is a form of Government in which most of the country’s powers are held by one man, a group of men or a single party having a clear-cut ideology. This type of government is totalitarian and authoritarian, having full control over every aspect of the life of its subjects, may it be personal, social, economic, cultural, or political. The government uses violence to arrest, kill or cruelty to stop anyone going against its directives. For some people, fascism is a narration for ultranationalism with characteristics of dictatorial powers of suppression of opposition with strong controls on personality economy and socio-political aspirations of the society.

Opposed to anarchism, democracy, liberalism, and Marxism, fascism is placed on the far-right wing within the traditional left-right spectrum. The Left Liberals often use this bigotry and prejudice against the present NDA government and like-minded organizations particularly RSS (Rashtriya Sawyam Sevak Sangh). Authoritarians may be from the USSR or China (People’s Republic of China) doesn’t matter to them. Fascists in a real sense believe that western republic democracy or liberal democracy is obsolete. The idea behind is complete mobilization and transformation of the society under the one-party rule and convert the state into a totalitarian nation for an armed conflict and solve the economic anomalies and diversities, forge national unity effectively. They believe that to achieve national rejuvenation, national economic self-sufficiency violence is executed whenever desired. Their objective often exhibits genocide, massacres mass killings, forced expulsion and deportations.

Liberal Fascism:

JONAH GOLDBERG, a syndicated columnist and an editor of online opinion and news publication “The Dispatch” has written many books on theories of Left philosophy. One of the books titled “The Secret History of the American Left, from Mussolini to the Politics of Meaning”, is a book projecting the details of the left ideology. Jonah Goldman replaced the conveniently manufactured myth with his enlightened research and expresses that “fascist movements were and are left-wing, in contrast to the so-called mainstream view among historians and political scientists, who stand for Left and maintains categorically a false narrative that fascism is a far-right ideology. Goldman reminds us that the original fascists were the Left (quoted President Wilson, Roosevelt, Clinton and Biden, the democrats who had or have an inclination to Left Ideology). First published in January 2008, adding new editions, it reached number one. According to “The New York Times” bestseller list of hardcover non-fictions.

Indian Context

“FASCISM” was used for 1st time in India, non-other but by Nehru- Gandhi family on a dining table meeting quoted by Bertil Falco, a highly respected Swedish newspaper and TV journalist. He marks out in his book “Forgotten Gandhi” a reference to an incident where three Gandhi family persons Pt Nehru, Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, the President of INC ( Indian National Congress) and Feroze Gandhi, the member of Parliament were discussing on an important constitutional and political matter (21st July 1959) for the imposition of President’s rule to dismiss ever first time democratically, non-Congress elected Government in 1957 of CPI (Communist Party of India) headed by E.M.S Namboodiripad in Kerala. It was also the 1st time a Left Government was democratically elected in the whole world. Kerala Government started implementing its agenda and went to the extent to replace Mahatma Gandhi’s pictures with Karl Marx’s photos. This irked Indira Gandhi, made up her mind to teach a lesson to the Namboodiripad government and affirmed for sacking the CPI government, Nehru was indecisive and Feroze Gandhi was against dismissal and in this discourse, he used “Fascist” for Mrs. Gandhi and ultimately within few days the Left government was banished.

Much has been written on Pt Nehru some in favour and some against. Incidences can be carved out where he presented himself as much influenced by western culture, pro- Muslim and biased against Hindus and Indian culture. After Nehru was Indira Gandhi from 1966 to 1977 as Prime Minister of India, during her regime it is 39 times the president’s rule was imposed after setting aside the democratically elected governments of the states; in 1975 she crushed all civil liberties by imposition “Emergency”. A good number of the Chief Ministers of Congress itself failed to complete their terms, and many important decisions of INC were hatched at dining table meetings. This was the time when Left parties, with the blessings of Mrs. Gandhi, swayed the key positions and were in a leading role to regulate the system in many aspects.

When Narendra Modi took as Prime Minister in 2014, some awards winners of Sahitya Akademi influenced by Left ideology returned their honors in a row to demonize their own country on the pretext of the opposition of the new elected Prime Minister. These Left Liberals and pseudo-secularists may not know Lao Yiwu, a Chinese critic of the Chinese Communist regime, renowned author, reporter, and poet, who was imprisoned; or Raif Badawi a Saudi writer, dissent, activist, and creator of the website “Free Saudi Liberals” was arrested in 2012 for “Insulting Islam through electronic channels”. May they know them but do not want to acknowledge the plight of subjects living under a government that is so ruthless and powerful crushing all liberties. They may not speak any word against the tyranny in the Tiananmen Square massacre in China.

Left wing dominance in the post-emergency period

Left parties supported Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the pre, or post-emergency period and were rewarded by controlling the system that shall run the country. They got the power to infiltrate education institutions, trade unions, bureaucracy, judiciary, media etc. As they are experts and have no match in creating false narratives and practices denouncing the majority community (Hindus) as intolerant, communal, orthodox, or reactionary and lampooning India as dangerous and unsafe to live. Some talking heads on TV twisted the brutality on Kashmiri Hindus (Kashmiri Pandits) in such a way as nothing had happened and blamed them for sabotaging their fellow Kashmiri Muslims. The whole story of the exodus of the 19th of January 1990 is unveiled in “Kashmir File”, although all facts were embodied in the minds of concerned top persons at that time. In Amarnath agitation, the incident of Mumbai Terrorist Attack 26th November 2008 by Pak sponsored terrorists a thought game was played. Had Ajmal Kasab not been apprehended all material and cooked stories were ready to ridicule RSS and other pro- Hindu organizations. Many other affairs can be projected where the dubious role of some TV mouthpieces can be recited.

Left-wing is not the only one instigator in manufacturing and manipulation of the events that occur and occurred. It is a nexus of various groups of various doctrines e.g., Macaulay followers, who are the blind followers of the Western world and who think that India has nothing to contribute to the world, they have been demonizing even unique achievements by present and ancient India. Media (biased and prejudice electronic and print). I was astonished to read the contexts while digging out the literature for the concerned subject in Google e.g., in post-Shahin Bagh episode all blame is poked upon or sprinkled on Hindus, RSS, BJP and pro-Hindu organizations. Left Liberals have been dominating all key systems and twisted the events in their ways. They always remained biased against the Hindus or Indian culture and civilization. In this course, they exploit the civil society, exhibited violent demonstrations, tactically taking the help and delegate the aggressive mission to miscreant elements of some minorities, unemployed youth, rogues, and vagabonds. It was the Marxism or Mao-Zedong followers, who welcomed the Chinese aggression in 1962. The events of Kashmir violence, Northeast area, Bhima Koregaon happening, CAA Shahin Bagh agitation followed by Delhi riots, a year-long self- framed farmers agitation with streaks of violence, where the prestigious national flag was dishonored on Republic Day had been influenced by so-called “Urban Naxals” pseudo-secularists, religious extremists, separatists, and other divisive forces.

Modi Government has refrained from any strict action against all these unpleasant violent agitations, and no one died of police action. Print media stalwarts like English newspapers N Ram’s The Hindu, A Sarkar’s ABP group’s The Telegraph, Sidharth Varadarajan’s Wire, Shekhar Gupta’s The Print, Indian Express, Raghav Bahl’s The Quint, S Ranganathan’s Hindustan Times, Barkha Datt’s Washington Times, and other The New York Times etc. criticizes and lampooned Prime Minister Modi for suppressing voice of print and electronic media. Newspapers continuously criticize the Government for various things and run negative stories on the front pages. Have all the editors been arrested? Many people have openly criticized and lampooned Modi on Twitter and Facebook. Have they all been arrested, and their accounts blocked?

The Indian intelligentsia often reads and is very curious about Adolf Hitler, and many persons might have read “Mein Kampf” Hitler’s autobiography. The words like Nazism and Fascism are often spitted upon easily, deliberately or spontaneously in suitable situations. The anti-Modi intellectuals don’t know the real Fascism that occurred during the time of Mussolini and Hitler. It is advisable for them not only to read but feel the real agony people who have faced during that period.

(The author is President Trikuta Samvad Kendra)