Farooq Welcomes EC’s Move To Advance J&K Polls, Hopes Central Rule To End

JAMMU, Aug 16: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to advance assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the central rule will end in the Union Territory.

According to the dates announced by the EC, starting from September 18, the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases. The second phase will be held on September 25 and the third and final phase on October 1.

Results for the assembly polls in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir will be announced on October 4.

“Today, I thank God that they are deciding it. Earlier, people were saying that they would decide it between the 20th and 25th. I am happy that they have preponed it (sic),” Abdullah told PTI here.

He further said the country celebrated India’s Independence on Thursday, and on Friday they are hopeful of getting rid of the central government’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a question about the party’s readiness for the elections, he said, “We are ready for the polls. When we were ready for the parliamentary elections, the party had also requested them to hold the elections in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously with the parliamentary elections, as they did in some states. However, they did not hold the elections then.”

Abdullah expressed optimism about a large-scale turnout for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “Now people will come out in large numbers to participate in the elections.”

The former chief minister strongly advocated for a level playing field for all political parties in J&K.

“There should be a level playing field for everyone. The BJP is in power at the Centre and has all types of security compared to the other parties.

“This should not happen. The Election Commission should ensure fairness as we want a level playing field,” he said.

Asked whether the National Conference will contest the election alone in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said, “As of now, we have decided so. We will see what the party decides further.

“Although I am the president of the party, in a democracy, we listen to everyone. We will have a thorough debate and then decide,” he added.

Asked if he will contest the election, Abdullah said, “Yes, I will contest. I am young. I have just returned after visiting the Chenab Valley. Before that, I visited Poonch. I am not going to step back.”

He also urged people to prepare for panchayat, town area and municipality elections.

“Every party should also get ready for those polls to ensure that a democratic setup is put in place here,” he said.

On the demand for the restoration of statehood, Abdullah emphasised the widespread demand for it. “I have never heard of a state being downgraded to a Union Territory. I feel sorry and ashamed of it,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, “The BJP’s prime minister was a chief minister of a state. How would he feel if his state was downgraded to a Union Territory, with the governor as the head and it was run by advisors? How would he feel about it?”

On the security situation in J&K, Abdullah said that security concerns have persisted since the 1990s. “Was the situation better in 1996 than today? Shelling was taking place in 1996.

“Rockets targeted my house. Our people were killed. Today, the situation is not as severe. It is better today,” he said.

Regarding the BJP’s claim to form government in J&K, Abdullah remarked, “May God listen to them. They were claiming 400-plus seats in the parliamentary elections, but what did they get? If the Election Commission had not been there, they would not have secured over 140 seats,” he added. (Agencies)