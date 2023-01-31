Farooq lauds address

National Conference (NC) MP Farooq Abdullah today lauded the President Droupadi Murmu’s address to MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of the Parliament, hailing it as a “good address”.

“It was good. It was a good address,” Abdullah said. However, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the President’s address reiterates Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s stand.

“President’s address reiterates what Government wants and does. Naturally, the President presents the Government’s statement. Still, we respect the President’s Address. When discussion on the Address will be done in the House, we’ll present our views,” the senior Congress party leader said.

Pointing that there was no mention of the unemployment issue in the President’s Address, Chowdhury said that the citizens can see only the failures of the Government.

“There are a lot of issues against the Government. We’ll raise these issues in Parliament one after another. There was nothing on unemployment in President’s Address. We and the citizens can see only the failures of the Govt. They only speak but don’t do,” he said. (PTI)