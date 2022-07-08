Farooq asks NC functionaries to work in tandem to realise party goals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah today exhorted the party functionaries to amplify their efforts to reach out to wider sections of society across J&K.

While interacting with a number of delegations at his Jammu residence, he stressed that strengthening of the bottom-up model holds the key towards making the party stronger to take on the challenges in the future.

“As far as NC is concerned, it is set to fight a multi-front battle. On one front, we have to strive for an atmosphere, where basic needs of our people including development and job creation are addressed. On the other front it has to keep up its peaceful and constitutional fight for the restoration of peoples abridged rights. Our party has long been associated with the real political aspirations of the people; people are looking towards us to protect JK’s cultural, social, political frontiers and cultural individuality as ever before. To achieve this goal, the party’s moves have to be marked by collectivism and better coordination at all levels,” he said and added that for NC to deepen its roots ever more than before, it is imperative for the party functionaries to value workers.

Provincial President Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta, Abdul Gani Malik, Babu Rampaul, Brij Mohan Sharma PP YNC Jammu Ajaz Jan, Vijay Lochan, AG Teli were also present on the occasion.

Delegations led by District Presidents Sunil Verma, Ram Parshotam, Ajeet Kumar, Sham Narian Mehta, Chander Mohan Sharma Naresh Bittu and Minority Cell functionaries led by Jatin Bhat met Dr Farooq at his residence.