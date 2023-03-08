Farooq Abdullah Welcomes Kapil Sibal’s ‘Insaaf Ke Sipahi’ Platform

Srinagar, Mar 8: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday welcomed and expressed support for senior political leader and legal luminary Kapil Sibal’s newly-announced platform ‘Insaaf ke Sipahi’ to fight injustices.

Sibal, an Independent Rajya Sabha member, last week announced that he was setting up a new platform called, ‘Insaaf ke Sipahi’, to fight injustice prevailing in the country, and sought support of Chief Ministers and other leaders of opposition parties.

In a statementment, Farooq said there is nothing better than everyone uniting against injustices.

“Sibal sahab is a veteran leader and a seasoned lawyer, considered an important voice of the opposition, and his talk of bringing opposition parties and leaders together should be welcomed. There is nothing better than everyone uniting against injustices,” Farooq said while expressing support for the initiative by Sibal.

“National Conference firmly stands with Kapil Sibal sahab in his new initiative. The party rank and file including Omar Abdullah is of the firm belief that the initiative will act as a catalyst in bringing the opposition parties together for a common cause of fighting injustices,” Farooq added.