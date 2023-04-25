Farooq Abdullah Warns NC Members Working Against Party’s Interests

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday warned those party members who are working against its interests, saying discipline is the most important thing and such people will not be allowed to remain in the organisation.

“The party has decided that those who work against it will not be allowed to remain in it. An order will be issued to this effect soon. We will not allow such a person to remain in the party who tries to divide it,” Abdullah said while speaking at an NC function in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

The NC president said the most important thing for the party is discipline and unity.

“Farooq Abdullah is nothing without the party. If people look at me across the world, it is because I have the ‘plough’ (the NC’s party symbol) with me, the party is with me. The day the party is not with me, I am no one. All of us are here because of the party,” he said.

The NC has witnessed infighting in Ganderbal, with its former district president and former MLA Ishfaq Jabbar openly revolting against the party leadership.