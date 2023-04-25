Devotees Throng Shankaracharya Temple In Srinagar To Pay Obeisance

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: A large number of devotees thronged Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar to pay obeisance on the Shankaracharya Jayanti being celebrated on Tuesday.

Tourists including men, women and children were seen in queues awaiting their entry into the temple to pay obeisance on the hill of Shankar Acharaya overlooking the famous Dal Lake.

A large number of tourists trekked to reach the temple.

The Shankaracharya Jayanti is considered one of the significant celebrations in Sanatan Dharma which marks the day of birth of Adi Shankara ji, an 8th century Indian philosopher and theologian.

Authorities in Srinagar had made adequate arrangements for the tourists visiting the temple. State road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses were pressed into service to ferry devotees to the temple from Nehru Park on the banks of Dal Lake upto the temple on the hill.

The authorities had put in place all necessary arrangements for the devotees who perform Darshan in the Shankaracharya Temple on the top of Zabarwan hills.

A langer was also organized near the temple for the devotees.

A devotee from “One India Strong India” who identified himself as Manindra Buildor from Mangalore said he makes preparations for the occasion six months before, they visit every year and it is 9th consecutive year they are paying obeisance here.

He prayed for the strong India and peace and prosperity for the people of the country, especially Kashmir.

He said the people in large numbers from all across India should visit here with faith to undertake yatra to increase the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the prayers were also held for the Jawans who are sacrificing their lives to protect the nation. (Agencies)