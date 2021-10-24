Farooq Abdullah pays obeisance at Shahdara Sharif shrine

JAMMU, Oct 24: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday paid obeisance at the shrine of Shahdara Sharif and prayed for peace and prosperity.

On top of a hillock near Thanna Mandi, the 19th century shrine is dedicated to Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah.

Before paying obeisance, the imam and khateeb of the shrine performed ‘dastar bandi’ of the National Conference chief.

Abdullah is currently on a visit to Rajouri and Poonch to meet his party’s workers and leaders. (Agencies)