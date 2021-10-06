Farooq Abdullah Meets Family Of Kashmiri Pandit Killed By Militants In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah reached out to the family of victim Makhan Lal Bindroo, who was killed by the militants in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. Three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate militant attacks that took place within almost one hour.

Makhan Lal Bindroo was killed in Srinagar’s Iqbal Park area outside his pharmacy. Notably, he was a prominent businessman of the valley region, with two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947.

“He gave everything for people,” said Farooq Abdullah. (Agencies)