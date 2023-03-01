Farooq Abdullah Backs DMK Chief Stalin As PM Candidate

CHENNAI, March 1: Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said there are chances for DMK top leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to become the Prime Minister if Opposition parties come together and win the general election next year.

On his arrival here to take part in the birthday celebrations of Stalin, Abdullah, when asked on prospective Prime Ministerial candidates said a decision could be made on the best man to lead and unite the nation at the appropriate time after a win by a united opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Asked on chances of Stalin becoming the Prime Minister, he told reporters: “Why not? Why can’t he become the Prime Minister?.”

To a question on opposition unity, he said Stalin and DMK have done very well.

When the nation’s diversity is protected, then unity is guarded, he said. The Tamil Nadu’s ruling party has done well on nurturing Opposition and national unity.