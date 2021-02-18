Farmers stage nationwide ‘rail roko’, railways says negligible impact

NEW DELHI: Agitating farmer groups on Thursday held a four-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ agitation with the railways saying there was negligible impact on services though some trains were stopped by officials at stations as a precautionary measure.

In Punjab and Haryana, farmers at several places squatted on railway tracks which led to disruption in normal movement of trains on some routes.

Protests were also staged at some places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

However, in many states, it was a low-key affair.

The All India Kisan Sabha claimed the agitation received “massive response across the country”.

It further claimed that some activists were arrested in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana. (AGENCIES)