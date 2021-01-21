Farmers Reject Government’s Proposal To Pause Farm Laws For 1.5 Years

New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the controversial farm sector laws have decided to hold out for a complete scrapping of the laws, rejecting the Centre’s new proposal of putting them on hold for 18 months while negotiations continue with a fresh committee.

The government had put forward the proposal yesterday at the 10th round of negotiations with the farmers’ unions. After nine rounds of inconclusive talks, it was seen as holding out hope of a breakthrough.

The farmers had given no immediate reply. Several of them later said their plans for a big tractor rally on Republic Day had unnerved the government.

As the protest outside the Delhi borders entered its 58th day, the farmers after a meeting at the Singhu border, said this evening that they want a full repeal of the three Central farm laws and a fresh law to ensure that they get Minimum Support Price for their produce.

The protesters, who had been camping at the Delhi border since November 26, said the tractor march will progress as planned.

They have also turned down a police requests to cancel the rally on Republic Day.