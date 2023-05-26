Family From Telangana Who Lost Way In Tourist Resort Of Gulmarg Rescued

Srinagar, May 26: Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued a family from Telangana who had lost their way in the tourist resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

They said three adults and four kids had lost their way after a Gondola ride.

Police said the family arrived at the tourist resort and went for a Gondola ride to Kangdoori Gulmarg.

“While on return to Gondola Phase second they lost their way and got stuck in the Kangdoori area,” they said.

Soon after, Police rescue teams with the assistance of ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) and Ponywalas followed around the Kangdoori area.

“ They finally reached the location of the tourist family and rescued them from the area and brought them back to Gulmarg safely,” police said.

The tourist family expressed their gratitude towards Baramulla Police for timely help. (Agencies)