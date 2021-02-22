Fake job racket busted, two RPF constables among five arrested

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have busted a fake job racket by arresting five people.

In a statement, the police said that on a specific information police station Baramulla arrested five persons namely, 01.Hafizulla Lone son of Gh. Hassan lone resident of Diver Lolab, Ashiq Hussain Naik son of Ghulam Nabi Naik resident of Kralgund Qazigund Kulgam and Ather-ul-islam son of Ab Samad Lone resident of Devar Lo lab Kupwara, Ajaz ahmad lone son of Abdul Gani lone resident of Tujer Sharif Sopore and Abdul Rashid Wani son of Abdul Aziz Wani resident of Nagbal Khag Budgam with fake and forged appointment orders in Agriculture Department and registered a criminal case under FIR NO 17/2021 u/s 420,467,468,471/IPC.

The statement further states that during the course of investigation it came to fore that a gang is operating from Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla in which two constables of Railway Protection Force Budgam, running a fake Job racket and duped so many persons and collected hefty amounts.

During the course of investigation of the case, five persons have been arrested and three fake orders have been seized so for from the possession of accused persons. Investigation of the case is going on, further arrests and recoveries are expected, reads the statement.