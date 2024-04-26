Fairdeal Motors, Jamkash Trucking launch Tata LP 410 WB Chassis, FBC vehicles range

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Fairdeal Motors and Jamkash Trucking – authorized dealers of Tata Motors launched TATA LP 410/3300, LP 410/3100 & LP 410 2900 Wheel Base Chassis and FBV vehicles range.

The vehicles were launched in presence of Kuldeep Singh (ARTO Jammu), Arun Slathia (General Manager -Fairdeal Motors), Harvinder Singh (Vice President – Jamkash Trucking), Vikash Kumar (Area Manager CV Passenger -Punjab, HP and J&K) and Jitendra Kumar Gupta (TSM – Tata Motors CV Passenger).

Fairdeal Motors invited all route and contract carriage customers of J&K to have exclusive experience of LP 410/33 buses range with newly added technologies and latest features.

LP 410 bus range vehicles are based on Tata 4 SPCR engine technology with starting price of LP 410/33 WB chassis is Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 23.95 lakh. These vehicles offer lower maintenance or operating cost with better profitability, safety, comfort and convenience.

The vehicles also come with smart drive features like – All Wheels Disk Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Low CRR Radial Tubeless Tyre, Torque based Gear Shift Advisor, THU – Maintenance free unitized wheel bearing, Anti-Fuel Theft with HDPE fuel tank and Multi Mode switch. The vehicles come with smart connected features with Fleet edge (run through -mobile app). The warranty of chassis is 4 year or 4 lakh KM (whichever is earlier).

Speaking on the launch of LP 410/33 WB buses range (4 Tyre buses), Tata motors team explained features, advantages and benefits of these vehicles in details. Kuldeep Singh ARTO Stated, “Tata Motors is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles and hold leadership position in commercial vehicles in country. He also appreciated unique features of Tata motors vehicles, which are only coming in Tata motors for the safety, comfort and convenience for passenger and drivers as well as best profitability to transporters.

Both Fairdeal Motors and Jamkash Trucking got booking of 5 vehicles each on the spot while a large number of customers showed their interest in buying these vehicles in coming days.