Facebook took action on about 45 pc of users’ complaints in March, Instagram on 64 pc

NEW DELHI, May 4: Social media giant Meta’s Facebook took action against around 45 per cent of complaints it received from users and Instagram against 64 per cent of grievances raised by users in March 2023, according to the company’s latest India Monthly Report.

As per the category-wise information disclosed by Meta, Facebook acted only on around 8 per cent of grievances raised by users for their “account has been hacked”, 22 per cent in case of “inappropriate or abusive content” and 23 per cent in case of “bullying or harassment”.

The social media platform took action on less than one-fourth of grievances in cases where users have objected to the content which they claimed was showing them in nudity or partial nudity or in a sexual act.

Facebook received a total 7,193 grievances from users and provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 1,903 cases.

“Of the other 5,290 reports where specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,300 reports in total,” Meta said in the report for Facebook.

The category-wise details of action taken on 1,300 additional reports was not disclosed by Facebook.

Facebook on its own acted on around 38 million content which it found were violating its community guidelines.

The top three categories on which Facebook took action comprised 32 million spam content, 2.4 million content faced action for violating policy around adult nudity and sexual activity and 2.2 million for violent and graphic content.

The action taken by Meta’s Instagram was higher at around 64 per cent compared to that on Facebook.

Instagram received 9,226 grievances from users, out of which it acted on 5,936 incidents.

The company provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 4,280 cases.

Instagram provided tools in around 98.57 per cent in cases where content showed the reporter and the reporter did not want to be displayed.

Instagram acted on 391 or 84 per cent of 465 complaints where users reported that the content was showing them in nudity or partial nudity or in a sexual act. It took least action on grievances of accounts being hacked.

“Of the other 4,946 reports where specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,656 reports in total,” Meta said for action taken by Instagram.

The category or the policy wise details of 1,656 reports were not shared by the company in the report.

Instagram on its own acted against around 3 million content. The top violations were noticed under “Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity” category, Violent and Graphic Content category and “Bullying and Harassment” segment.

Meta received only one order from Grievances Appellate Committee (GAC) on which it acted.

The GAC looks into complaint of users who are not satisfied by the resolution of social media majors. (PTI)