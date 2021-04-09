Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down for most users worldwide; services back online

NEW DELHI: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users experienced a brief outage during the wee hours of April 9. According to DownDetector, Facebook was down for nearly 30 minutes. The three apps are now back online.

According to DownDetector, Instagram users reported that they experienced a brief outage at around 2.45 am IST. The outage seemed to be global as users worldwide reported the issue. DownDetector showed a spike in reports during the same time for Facebook and WhatsApp.

During the outage, Facebook showed the message “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.” Instagram users were also unable to load their feed during the outage. Similarly, on WhatsApp, users were not able to send or receive messages on the messaging app.

The services were back online after 30 minutes of a brief outage. According to BGR India, a Facebook spokesperson acknowledged the issue and said, “a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue.”

This is the second time within 30 days wherein Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook services were down. However, the outage on March 19 was not only longer but also impacted more users compared to the one on April 9. (agency)