Facebook announces ‘Viru Ki Baithak’ show featuring Sehwag

NEW DELHI: The social networking giant Facebook on Friday announced “Viru ki Baithak” show on Facebook Watch and Instagram’s IGTV, featuring former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, where he will share his views on the ongoing Indian Premier League in his signature style everyday.

The daily show combines Sehwag’s cricketing expertise with his witty, inimitable style to present the viewers with a unique, fun experience centred on the exciting happenings in the ongoing IPL 2020. Commenting on the launch of the show, Sehwag said, ”Viru Ki Baithak on Facebook Watch is aimed at connecting and engaging cricket fans around their favorite cricket moment of the year- IPL.”

”I hope I can entertain and help the audience see the lighter side of the game as the season progresses,” he added. The daily episodes capture the essence of the tournament and gives viewers an overview on what to expect from the cricketing extravaganza and an opportunity to engage with ”Viru” on different aspects of the sport. Fans can catch ”Viru ki Baithak” by tuning in to the Official Facebook page and Instagram handle of Virender Sehwag every morning. (AGENCIES)