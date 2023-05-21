Eye On G-20, J&K Hopes To See A Big Push To Sustainable Tourism, Adventure Tourism, Film & Eco Tourism: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Srinagar, May 21: With all eyes on the first-ever three-day G-20 event being held in Srinagar from May 22, the Centre and the J&K administration is hopeful that the UT’s great tourism potential—sustainable tourism, adventure tourism, film and eco-tourism will get a big push and open doors of multiple opportunities for local youth. The organisers of the event feel that the event will help to revive the J&K’s economy.

Addressing the pre-event presser at SKICC here, Chief Coordinator of the G-20 event Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that Srinagar has gone through a massive make-over. “Fibre cable are being laid down and a huge development has taken place on war-footing,” he said. He said that G-20 events are being held in north, south, east and western parts of India for the first time. “Massive awareness camps have been held in all parts of the country about the G-20. Specifically about G-20 event in Srinagar, the guests’ arrivals have commenced and we are all set to host the Tourism Working Group’s event related to G-20 in Srinagar from tomorrow onwards,” said Shringla.

He said that there will be international speakers, guests and guest from various parts of India. “There will be group discussions as well. I believe the event will help revive the economy of J&K and its vast potential of tourism,” Shringla said, adding that “the event will help give a big push to J&K’s sustainable tourism, adventure tourism, film and eco-tourism.”

He said the event will open doors of opportunities for the people of J&K, who are bestowed with the natural beauty. Speaking on the occasion, J&K’s Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said that over the past few years, J&K’s tourism influx has seen an upward trend. “In 2022, 1.88 Crore tourists visited J&K. I believe this is just the beginning. We will be having a direct train from Delhi to Srinagar next year and that will be a technological wonder. Foreign tourist arrivals have increased manifold this year,” he said, adding that “we have kept 300 new tourist destinations ready to be explored. Sonmarg is going to be open throughout the year. J&K is offering four colours—White which means snow, rainbow meaning spring, green in summers and orange in autumn. So J&K is purely a tourism destination ready to receive guests throughout the year,” he said and welcome the foreign and domestic guests taking part in the grand event commencing tomorrow. (KNO)