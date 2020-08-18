Eye in the sky: Ninja drones to protect rail assets

NEW DELHI: The Railways has procured Ninja unmanned aerial vehicles for monitoring its assets and ensure safety for passengers, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway has recently procured two Ninja UAVs for better security and surveillance in railway areas like station premises, railway track sections, yards, workshops.

“Eye in the Sky: Improving Surveillance System, Railways has recently procured Ninja Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. With real-time tracking, video streaming & automatic failsafe mode, the drones will enhance monitoring of the railway assets and ensure additional safety for passengers,” Goyal said in a tweet. (AGENCIES)