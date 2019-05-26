Expose elements creating disturbances: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Director General Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited Gool in Ramban, Mahore and Reasi today.

He was accompanied by IGP Vijay Kumar. At these places, the DGP was received by the concerned District SSPs and other jurisdictional officers. He was presented guards of honour on his reception.

DGP during his visit had interactions with the officers and jawans of different police Stations and police posts.

While rewarding the police personnel for their achievements, the DGP advised them to expose the elements who will try to create any disturbance. Referring to the achievements of the J&K police and security forces against the terrorism particularly in neutralizing the commanders like Zakir Musa, he said that work of the J&K Police has been appreciated at the highest levels of Government including Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Governor of J&K. He said that the police being local has a greater responsibility in foiling any attempts of reviving the militancy in these areas.

DGP also visited some police stations, SDPO offices and barracks. He also noted during his visit the need of upgradation of some police posts as police stations and also establishing more police presence in these areas in the wake of establishment of railway stations, laying of railway tracks joining Jammu with Kashmir.

DGP said that the necessary formalities for effecting the second phase of promotions have been started and added that pre-promotion courses have begun at various places. He said that police headquarter is well aware of some difficulties of the police personnel and measures will be taken to redress these issues.

He also visited 58 RR Headquarters and 15 Sector and interacted with the incharge officers including Brigadier Navdeep Singh Dhayia of 15 Sector.

SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, Additional SP Ramban Sanjay Parihar, SDPO Ramban, SHO Gool, DO Sangaldan and DO Ind were present during the visit of DGP at Gool and at Reasi, SSP Reasi Nisha Nathyal, Commandant IRP 1st Battalion Parshotam Sharma, Principal STC Talwara Anil Katoch, Additional SP Reasi, other GOs and jurisdictional officers were present during DGP’s visit at Reasi.