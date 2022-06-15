Explosives recovered from passenger bus in Jammu outskirts

Jammu, June 15: In a major breakthrough, police recovered explosives from a passenger bus near Jhajjar Kotli here in the city outskirts.

Police sources said during a routine security excercise and checking at a check point, explosive in the form of gelatin sticks were recovered from a public transport bus at Jhajjar Kotli here.

“The Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately pressed into service and explosive was detonated through a controlled mechanism,” they said.

Sources added that an abandoned bag was found in a bus coming from Doda towards Jammu.

“The bus was stopped at a check point and when checked, gelatin sticks, detonators and a wire was seized,” said police sources.

They added that a case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation started. (Agencies)