Explosives found during search operation in Kathua

By
Daily Excelsior
-

JAMMU: Security forces seized over 38 kg of explosives in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday, officials said.

The seizure was made during a search operation in Malhar belt of Billawar tehsil, they said.

One person has been arrested in this connection and is being questioned, they said, adding further details are awaited. (AGENCIES)

