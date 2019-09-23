Explosives found during search operation in Kathua

JAMMU: Security forces seized over 38 kg of explosives in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday, officials said.
The seizure was made during a search operation in Malhar belt of Billawar tehsil, they said.
One person has been arrested in this connection and is being questioned, they said, adding further details are awaited. (AGENCIES)
