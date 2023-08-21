Explosive device recovered at NH in Nagrota

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: A major tragedy has been averted with detection of an explosive device planted on roadside at S Morh, ahead of Ban Toll Plaza, in Nagrota area on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway late tonight.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior that an explosive device was detected on roadside at S Morh near Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway during regular sanitization operation.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been rushed to the spot, Kohli said, adding that nature of explosive device are being detected.

“Technical examination of the object has also been initiated,” he added.

Shri Amarnath Yatra convoy wasn’t scheduled to leave Jammu for either Nunwan in Pahalgam or Baltal base camps tomorrow.

However, target of the militants could be security or passenger vehicles, sources said, adding that a major tragedy has been averted with timely detection of the explosive device.

It was being ascertained whether the device was fitted with timer or had to be detonated through remote control.

A search operation has also been launched in the area.