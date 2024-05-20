Exploring the benefits of Himalaya Bonnisan for infant digestive health

Himalaya bonnisan syrup is a herbal formulation which is used for infants and children to support healthy digestion and promote overall well-being. Newborns commonly experience colic, flatulence, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and constipation. Himalaya bonnisan syrup alleviates these common digestive issues in infants and children.

This syrup also helps improve digestion, relieve stomach discomfort, and promote healthy bowel movements. It also aids in absorbing nutrients, which is crucial for overall growth and development in infants.

It contains 12 main herbal ingredients, including dill oil, cardamom, long pepper, guduchi, amalaki, kasani, haritaki, biranjasipha, punernava, gokshura, kasamarda, and himsra. Each ingredient has unique properties that benefit the digestion of the infant.

What are the uses of Himalaya bonnisan syrup?

Himalaya bonnisan syrup is primarily used in infants for the following conditions:

Enhance appetite: It is common for infants to experience fluctuations in appetite. Some infants may have a reduced appetite or show picky eating behaviour. Promoting appetite in infants is important to ensure they receive adequate nutrition for healthy growth and development. Bonnisan Syrup contains ingredients such as cardamom and long pepper, which help stimulate appetite in infants and children.

What are the main ingredients in Bonnisan Himalaya Syrup?

Bonnisan Himalaya Syrup contains the following ingredients:

Dill oil: Dill oil helps reduce gas and stop tummy troubles like feeling too full or uncomfortable. It’s also good for calming colic symptoms.

What is the daily dose of Bonnisan Himalaya Syrup?

The recommended daily dose of Himalaya Bonnisan Syrup depends on the age of infant. For infants upto 1 month, the daily dose is half teaspoon three times daily. For infants 1 tp 6 month, the daily dose is one teaspoon three times daily. For infants of 6 month to three years, the daily dose is two teaspoon three times daily.

The dosage may change based on the severity of the condition and response to treatment. It is important to follow the prescribed dosage and not exceed it without consulting your doctor.

Does Himalaya Bonnisan Syrup make the baby sleep?

Himalaya Bonnisan Syrup isn’t made to make babies sleep, but it can help them feel more comfortable, especially with tummy issues. When babies feel better after taking it, they might find it easier to sleep well. So, while it’s not meant to directly make them sleep, it can indirectly support sound sleep by easing digestive discomfort.

What precautions to follow while giving Himalaya Bonnisan Syrup to infants?

While giving Himalaya Bonnisan Syrup to infants, follow these precautions:

Breastfeeding is best for babies because it gives them the perfect food and helps their tummies work well. If breastfeeding isn’t possible, ask a doctor about the right baby formula. Make sure babies feed comfortably and avoid swallowing air while eating.

As babies grow, introduce them to different solid foods like fruits, veggies, grains, and healthy proteins. Try to avoid giving them sugary or processed foods as they can upset their tummies.

Offer small meals often to babies and kids to avoid overeating and tummy troubles. Watch out for foods that might bother them, like milk, eggs, or spicy stuff, and ask a doctor if you’re not sure.

After feeding, help babies burp to get rid of any air in their tummies and keep them upright for a bit to help with digestion and avoid spit-ups.

Gently massage your baby’s tummy in circles to ease gas and help them feel better. Ask a doctor for the right way to do it.

If your baby has colic (cries a lot), try rocking them gently or carrying them close to you. Making a calm, cozy space can help them feel better.

Encourage kids to play and move around to keep their tummies healthy.

Bonnisan Syrup is generally safe for infants. You can give it to your infant daily. However, it is important to consult a doctor for proper dosage and to ensure its safe use, especially if the child has any pre-existing medical conditions or is taking other medications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. Daily Excelsior does not claim responsibility for this information.