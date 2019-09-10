Exploring my capabilities as singer, songwriter was exciting: Zaeden

NEW DELHI: Artiste Zaeden who has recently come up with his first debut track ‘Tere Bina’ says, the entire process of going back to his roots to explore his capabilities as a singer and a songwriter was both exciting and challenging.

VYRL Originals has recently released a fresh vibrant music with young artiste Zaeden with his first single ‘Tere Bina’ as a singer songwriter featuring the gorgeous Amyra Dastur.

Speaking about his debut track and association with VYRL Originals, Zaeden shares,” I have waited for almost a year for “Tere Bina” to release. The entire process of going back to my roots to explore my capabilities as a singer, songwriter was both exciting and challenging, and since this is the first song after my major shift to this new feat in my life, this song is special for me and I love all the positive response we’ve been getting. I hear people humming and singing the song already and that’s the best feeling for me as an artist. I’m extremely excited to partner with VYRL Originals for this journey and thank everyone for giving me and my song so much love. Onto the next one.”

With a catchy whistle tune, groovy beats and an unforgettable hook line, ‘Tere Bina’ is the cutest love song of the season. The hummable track is easy on the ears and has an appeasing romantic melody beautifully written by Kunaal Verma.

The video directed by Disha Rampal is depicted the by moments that your share and cherish with your lover and how the memories string up the perfect portrait of life. It is a story that’s knit with loads of love, laughter, care and is bound to put a smile on your face with its sweet nothings.

Speaking about the overall association, Vinit Thakkar, Senior vice-president, Universal Music India & South Asia, shares, ”Zaeden is a young and an extremely talented artist. His versatility and passion for music has brought him a long way with his fans being an integral part of his journey. We are happy to welcome him to our VYRL Originals family and are excited to be a part of his new beginnings in building an amazing career in mainstream non-film music. ‘Tere Bina’ is a wonderful track and a great way to introduce him as a singer songwriter that will appeal not only to his loyal fanbase but also to a much broader audience.”

VYRL Originals is a platform that is dedicated to building the category and culture of non-film music in India. Today, the label has over 18 exclusive artists in their roster and has worked with many more non-exclusive artists growing the original music and non-film category in India.

(AGENCIES)