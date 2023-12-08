Explore Bhaderwah

Sir,

Bhaderwah Valley in Doda District having 200 kms road distance from capital city of Jammu can have best tourist potential for the nature loving people by experiencing visit to various lush green scenic spots.

The interesting tourists can visit Padri spot which is located on Bhaderwah Chamba interstate road and another opposite spot located at Guldanda, Chattergalla on Bhaderwah Bani Basohli road which connects with Pathankot Punjab via Kathua. The lush green forests of Jai Valley too await for the tourists to enjoy its trekking as the area covers different hill points which can be tracked via Gandoh or Chiralla belt of the Doda District.

The Subhar Dhar and Roshra Devi temple besides Kailash Kund are also the places to visit for religious purpose and for enjoying a dip in cold water of Kailash Kund Lake while staying at Seoj Dhar.

The boarding and lodging facilities besides transport are available in Bhaderwah on reasonable rates as per budget of the visitors. While returning to Jammu one can have visit of Shrine of Shah Asrar Din Sahab at District Kishtwar headquarter located at a distance of 60 kms from Doda and Machel Mata Temple in Padder area of Kishtwar District.

Every year District Administration and Department of Tourism organises Bhaderwah Mela at different tourist spots to make aspiring tourists familiar with the cultural and religious traditions of the area. These melas have yielded fruitful results by having good footfall of tourists. I request the department concerned to organize the same melas in future too to promote this area as a tourist destination.

Er. Mohd Yaseen Batt

Bhaderwah, Doda