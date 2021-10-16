Explore Beautiful Bhalessa

Sadaket Ali Malik

Geographically Bhalessa is one of the most remote and inaccessible parts of Distt. Doda. Expanding its boundaries with Kishtwar, Thathri, Bhaderwah, it also exchanges the border with Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. Bhalessa is sprawling over a vast area, topographically mountainous and is vegetated by dense forests. The area of the district under forest cover is also very vast. Bhalessa being hilly one, suffers adequately in respect of infrastructure facilities namely power, trade and commerce, communication as well as availability of modern skills. The scenario of non agriculture sector is also weak. Tourism sector in this area has a lot of potential but is unexplored and abandoned.The meadows like Kanthi, Soin Bhagar, Roharhi, Dagan, Bal Padri, etc. of the area are extremely beautiful and have tremendous tourism potential. All the area is mountainous, and has umpteen numbers of trekking routes which pass through places with unbelievable captivating scenic beauty. The dense forest cover all around these meadows and enroute adds to their scenic beauty.Hitherto no person in the echelons of power has ever thought of development of this remote and backward area of the UT. Forget the other sectors in the area, while travelling from Thathri to Gandoh by road, one can imagine how Government has been working for the upliftment of the people of the area. Full of awe the mountains have a huge potential of tourism. The narrow road passes all its way through slopes of towering hills billowing up a considerable amount of cloud and dust. However, it is worthwhile to mention here that the road widening though only 30 Kms from Thathri to Gandoh, on this track was a difficult and finance consuming that no one could have bothered to think of its widening before Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former Chief Minister took the task. Mr Azad received accolades for this task. Now this road is in the process of up gradation which when completed, will make road journey from Thathri to Gandoh shorter and more convenient. One more area which is yet to be explored in this district is its tourism potential. Although a number of tourism development authorities have been created to explore the hidden treasures of the UT and also that of erstwhile district Doda, yet Bhalessa area remains unnoticed so far. The meadows of the area are God gifted landscapes full of tourism potential. There are vast natural meadows surrounded by the lush green Deodars and Kails. Beauty of the place is no way less than Gulmarg which has an international recognition. The area is gifted with narrow rivers with potential for power sector. The old mosque and a temple on the sides and numerous hot and cold springs in and around the slopes of the mountains add to its beauty. Every one from erstwhile Doda District wants to visit this enthralling place at least once. School children from far off places choose these places for their excursions and annual picnics. Though it takes hardly few hours to track these charming places to shed ones anxieties and boredom there, but all these have remained a dream for the trekkers and tourists, as the area has been neglected. There is no infrastructure and residential quarters etc in and around the site for tourists to stay in and rest. As the former CM, Mr Azad belongs to the Bhalessa area and was well aware of the topography of this extremely beautiful valley with tremendous tourism potential, he was of the view that a separate development authority for the areas would help in developing the area and wiykd thus attract more tourists. As a first measure to, boost the tourism in the area Tourism Development Authority in Bhaderwah was established and then concrete measures had to be carried for constructing motorable roads connecting Bhalessa with Bhaderwah and subsequently, tourist huts and other facilities had be raised there. Several projects thus had been taken by the then Azad led Govt., like Kahara Jai Road approved with sum of Rs. 20.78 crore under the Central Road Fund (CRF) Scheme. This road now connects village Kahara in Bhalessa area with Jai in Bhaderwah passing through the villages of Malanu, Gugara, Bittola, Kencha, Bagdair, Halaran, Budhi, Joura and Shamdalian before entering the picturesque meadows of Jai in Bhaderwah thus opening up avenues of development for people of all these villages. Besides, Gandoh- Chinta road has also been taken which will provide an alternative link to Bhaderwah. Not stoping here, the Gowari- Khaljugasar road has been taken for the execution and this road will just lead to the lap of the beautiful meadows of Dagan, Jashoo, Ruhari, Beghar and many beautiful sites.

The place is now a comfortable base for trekkers and mountaineers, on their way to the Great Himalayas. Bus services from all major towns such as Kishtwar, Doda, Bhaderwah and Jammu connects Bhalessa with the rest of the UT. Tiny patches of wheat and mustard, like patchwork quilts, straddle the edge of the stream that rushes down from the snow-capped peaks with an irrepressible passion to merge into the Chenab beyond. Weather-beaten Gujjar and Bakkarwal men, with their hennaed beards and loosely wound turbans,are often seen to lead flocks of hairy mountain buffalos, sheeps and goats which add to the beauty of the amiable meadows. Their children and womenfolk follow after them, driving mules laden with pots, pans and bedding their mobile homes the tourism sector of this area remained unexplored and abandoned only because of lackadaisical attitude of different successive governments in the past.

Bhalessa is known for its picturesque valleys and villages. It has more than three dozen sites that can attract tourists, travellers and mountaineers. These tourist spots are natural landscapes and not managed by any Government Departments as of now.

Bal Padri Bhalessa is located at an altitude of 8000 feet. The area receives heavy snowfall in winters, with the depth going up to 4 metres. The huge landscape of Padri makes it a cherished picnic spot and a health resort. I have conducted an exploratory study of these sites and some are elucidated as under:

* Bhal Padri

* Kanthi Dhar

* Damote Dhar

* Bach Dhar

* Nagni Dhar

* Rohari Meadows

* Goha Dhar

* Lamhote Meadows

* Soin Bhagar

* Ghashir Top

* Talaie

* Mehal Dhar

* Dhosa Meadows

* Kahara Meadows

* Kota Top

* Dhanaso Dhar

* Dulchi Dhar

* Naglotan

* Jawali meadows

* Lakhan

* Kehan Dhar

* Mashood Dhar

* Mihaad Dhar

* Moti Bagra

* Beerchow Waterfall

* Chowandi Meadows

* Raj Goth Ghati