Expert doctors from Delhi will treat critically injured passengers: Mandaviya

BHUBANESWAR, June 4: More than 1,000 were injured in Balasore train accident on Friday evening, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here Sunday.

The Union Health Minister said out of the 1,000 injured over one hundred require critical care and some need operations.

Mandaviya who arrived here this morning after reviewing the situation and holding a detail discussion at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar said a team of expert doctors from Delhi AIIMS, Lady Harding and RML hospital arrived here in an Airforce Special plane with equipment and medicines.

The Union Minister said a detailed working plan has been worked out about which patients need what kind of treatment and what treatment which expert doctor can provide.

He said the treatment would start soon so that we can save more and more lives.

The Union Minister was talking to newspersons after visiting the injured passengers at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The Union Minister is also scheduled to visit Capital hospital, Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical college Cuttack, interact with injured passengers undergoing treatment.

Minister is also scheduled to take a coordinated meeting at SCB Medical college, Cuttack along with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (UNI)