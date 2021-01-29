Expert Committee reviews patient care facilities in GMC Jammu

JAMMU: In pursuance to the J&K High Court’s directions issued in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a Committee of experts today visited Government Medical College Jammu and took stock of patient care facilities in the premier Hospital.

The Committee constituted by HC is headed by Dr. Yogesh Chawla, retired Director PGIMER, Chandigarh and has Dr. Ravi Gupta, MS, GMC & Hospital, Chandigarh; Dr. H.L. Goswami, retired Principal GMC Jammu; Dr. Rattan Kudyar ex Director/Principal ASCOMS and Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal GMC & AH as members.

The experts visited the GMC to examine the infrastructure, equipment and human resource available and shall be further submitting a report to the High Court.

The experts from the Committee also interacted with the HODs of various departments and listened to their inputs for improving the infrastructure and service delivery for better medical facilities.

Earlier, the team visited Super Speciality Hospital (SSH) for taking stock of the infrastructure, manpower and other allied facilities.

Dr. Renu Sharma, Director Health services Jammu coordinated the visit of the committee. Prominent among them who were present during the event were Administrator GMC & AH,

Medical Superintend, GMC Jammu, Medical Superintend, SSH Jammu, Medical Superintend, SMGS Hospital, Medical Superintend, Psychiatric Hospital Jammu and Medical Superintend, Chest Disease Hospital.