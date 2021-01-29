Bikram Chowk Railway Station to be recreated: Advisor Baseer Khan

Says Govt contemplates launch of tramway, mini train or joyride from Bikram Chowk to R S Pura to boost Heritage Railway Tourism

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today visited the historic railway station Bikram Chowk, used to be existed before partition, and directed the officers to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for its recreation.

Advisor said that government is exploring options for starting of a tramway, mini train or joyride from Bikram Chowk to R S Pura to give boost to Heritage Railway Tourism.

He said that the railway station has a historical and heritage significance and extraordinary efforts should be taken up for its recreation on the same lines as it had existed. He said that our heritage should have an active use- engaging people constantly and recreation of railway station will give a fillip to Heritage Railway Tourism.

He directed the officers to go through the pictures available of the historic railway station as it had existed earlier, so that it is restored to its pristine glory.

He asked the officers to involve the Railways for technical support in preparation of DPR and said that recreation of such an asset will become a source of aspiration for the younger generation.

During the earlier days, the steam engine train used to cross through RS Pura station and reach its destination, the Bikram Chowk station.

Director Tourism, Jammu, Raj Kumar Katoch,

Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Executive Director, Deepika Sharma and officers from Railways accompanied the Advisor during his visit.