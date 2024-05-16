Expenditure Observer visits Assembly Segment 16-Gurez

BANDIPORA, MAY 15: Expenditure Observer 1-Baramulla PC, Sita Ram Meena conducted two day comprehensive tour of Assembly Segment 16- Gurez, which is part of 1-Baramulla PC.

During the visit, Expenditure Observer oversaw home voting by accompanying one of the home voting team in Markoot Village, and also interacted with a senior citizen, Ashmi Begum, who availed the facility of home voting.

The Expenditure Observer also participated in a walkathon for voter awareness, which commenced from Degree College Dawar and culminated at Boys Hr. Secondary School Dawar, wherein he interacted with young first-time voters.

The Expenditure observer also reviewed the performance of Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) VSTs and VVTs besides, he also reviewed functioning of accounting teams and emphasized on all the surveillance teams to work with zeal and diligence to ensure free and fair elections.

The Expenditure Observer also toured the far-flung areas of Tehsil Tulail of 16-Gurez AC, wherein he inspected working of SSTs and FSTs.

On his return, the Expenditure Observer inspected working of Election Control Room at District Headquarter and Joint Civil Police Election Control Room at District Police Lines, Bandipora.