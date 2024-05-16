Chief Electoral Officer, Ladakh Launches Voter Awareness Campaign for General Elections 2024

Leh, May 15: In a significant step towards enhancing voter awareness and mobilizing participation in the upcoming General Elections 2024 for the 1-Ladakh Constituency Lok Sabha on 20th May, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Yetindra M. Maralkar, initiated a door-to-door initiative. The initiative aims to educate and encourage the voters of Ladakh to actively participate in the electoral process.

During the visits, the CEO personally engaged with the voters, urging them to exercise their democratic rights in the forthcoming elections. As a symbolic gesture of encouragement, each voter was presented with an invitation to vote along with water bottles, and election-themed badges.

The Chief Electoral Officer, along with Sveep Ladakh Team visited several polling stations including Ibex Colony Polling Station No. 161, Sankar Polling Station No. 150, Yourtung Polling Station No. 149, and Housing Colony D Polling Station. These visits are part of a broader strategy to enhance voter engagement and ensure a high turnout in the General Elections 2024.

The CEO emphasized the importance of every vote in shaping the future of the nation. The initiative also aims to address voters’ interest by making the electoral process more accessible and engaging for the residents of Ladakh, and the distribution of the invitation and badges is intended to raise awareness and create a sense of participation among the voters.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Ladakh was accompanied by the Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Ladakh Sonam Chosjor; State Icon Sveep Ladakh Phonsuk Ladakhi; District Nodal Officer, Icon Sveep Ladakh Stanzin Gya; State Nodal Officer Sveep, Ladakh Dr Tsewang Morup; District Nodal Officer Sveep, Leh, Tajammul Ara; and Booth Levels Officers among others.