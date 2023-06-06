Expedite Registration Of Service Providers For Shri Amarnath Yatra: Div Com Kashmir

Directs officers to share updated data with all stakeholders to avoid any variation

SRINAGAR, Jun 6: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting of officers to review the registration of service providers for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023, providing of mobile connectivity en-route to holy cave and proper demarcation of area at base camps and Holy Cave.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Anantang and Ganderbal, Directors of Animal Husbandry, Kashmir & Jammu, Deputy Labour Commissioner, J&K; Additional CEO, SASB; Officers of Pahalgam Development Authority, Sonamarg Development Authority and Director, G.Max IT Services.

Reviewing the progress of registration of service providers including Ponywallas, Pithuwalas, Dandiwallas and others, Div Com directed Deputy Labour Commissioner to expedite the registration process of service providers so RFID cards can be issued to them simultaneously for smooth conduct of yatra.

He also directed the concerned for registration of eligible service providers before 15th, June. Similarly, Officers of Animal Husbandry were also directed to complete the registration of Ponies at the earliest.

Further, he directed officers to share updated data with all stakeholders to avoid any variation during compilation.

Meanwhile, Div Com directed Deputy Commissioners for clearing of tracks along both Pahalgam and Baltal axis besides asking them to ensure the mobile and internet services of Airtel, Jio and BSNL are available up to the holy cave.

Besides, he directed for completion of work on all bridges falling en-route the both axis to holy cave by 15th June.

Div Com further directed for installation of additional cameras, completion of installation of wire mesh and demarcation of areas for service providers.