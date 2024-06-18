Exchange Of Fire Between Terrorists And Security Forces In J&K’s Poonch

POONCH, June 18: An exchange of fire occurred between security forces and terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, according to an official.

“A cordon and search operation was initiated by security forces in the Poonch district based on specific information about terrorists in the area. There was an exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces,” said J-K Police.

Further details are awaited. (Agencies)