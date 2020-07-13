Exchange of fire between security forces, militants in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag district early in the morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said around 6.40 am, the militants, who were hiding, opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

No casualties have been reported so far, the police official said. (Agencies)