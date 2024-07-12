Ex-Trade Union Leader Khurshid Alam Resigns From People’s Conference In J-K

Srinagar, July 12: Former trade union leader Khurshid Alam resigned from the People’s Conference on Friday.

Alam, who was the provincial president of the PC, had joined the party led by Sajad Lone in March 2021 after resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He announced his resignation on social media.

“It has been an incredible experience to be part of this esteemed party. However, the time and circumstances demand that I, as a representative of my people, look beyond the horizon and address their concerns, respecting the faith they have reposed in me since the very onset,” the former trade union leader said in a post on X.

“While People’s Conference is a wonderful platform and Sajad Lone sahib is a remarkable person with whom I share a brotherly bond, I believe that the mandate of my people would not get fully addressed here. It is time for me to move on to better serve my constituency,” he said, while wishing the party prosperity.

Alam had joined the PDP after retiring from government service. He was one among the politicians arrested on August 5, 2019 when the Centre had abrogated Article 370 and 35 A besides dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs).

He had resigned from the PDP in March 2021. (Agencies)