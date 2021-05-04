Ex-NC MLC, 2 Biharis, 13 women, six of them young among 25 die of Corona in Jammu

Nepali, 2 others die; 89 new cases in Ladakh

Massive spike in +ve cases in Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 4: Jammu and Kashmir today recorded massive spike in COVID-19 cases with 4650 persons testing positive for the virus and 37 more persons losing their fight to pathogen. Jammu reported 25 Corona fatalities and 1463 cases.

Among 25 COVID casualties in the Jammu region, 13 were women including six who were aged between 25 to 38 years. Two victims hailed from Bihar. Five persons died at home and were later shifted to hospitals.

As usual, highest 17 COVID deaths were reported in Jammu district, three each in Rajouri and Poonch and one each in Samba and Doda districts.

Former MLC and prominent National Conference leader Kashmira Singh died of COVID-19 and some ailments in the Military Hospital at Satwari today. He was admitted in the Military Hospital as his son is a Commander in the Navy.

A 25-year-old woman from Gujjar Nagar, 37-year-old from Gangyal, 36-year-old from Magheri Jogwan, and two aged 38 hailing from Badyal Brahmana and Bihar died of COVID-19 in Jammu while another 32-year-old woman succumbed to COVID Pneumonia soon after her admission at GMC Doda. She belonged to Bisran Gandoh.

A 50-year-old man from Saidpur Chak Dunari in Sitamarhi Bihar, putting up in Jammu who was injured in an accident at Lakhanpur and tested positive during the treatment, breathed his last in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

Other deaths in Jammu district include 38-year-old youth from Sector 1 Channi Himmat, 60-year-old woman from Hamirpur Khour, 89-year-old man from Roop Nagar, 65-year-old man from Nanak Nagar, 75-year-old woman from Janipur Colony, 69-year-old male from Rehari Colony, 61-year-old man from Bhagwati Nagar, 75-year-old from Nanak Nagar, 78-year-old female from Talab Tillo, 70-year-old woman from Bohri Talab Tillo and 43-year-old man from Rehari Chungi.

All three COVID fatalities in Rajouri were women hailing from Sarnoo, Jawahar Nagar and Nowshera aged 75, 65 and 42 years respectively while three casualties in Poonch include 65-year-old woman from Mandi, 80-year-old man from Keri Galhutta Mendhar and 45-year-old from Loran Mandi.

An 80-year-old man hailing from Ghagwal in Samba district succumbed to COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu.

Twenty five more deaths have taken Corona toll in the Jammu region beyond four digit mark at 1006, with Jammu district alone accounting for 551 followed by 76 Rajouri, 70 Doda, 69 Udhampur, 66 Kathua, 60 Samba, 42 Poonch, 30 Ramban, 22 Kishtwar and 20 in Reasi district.

Among 1463 cases, Jammu district remained at top with 598 while Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua districts continued to report massive surge recording 220, 205 and 134 cases respectively. Cases in other districts include 81 in Doda, 72 Poonch, 50 Samba, 49 Ramban, 39 Reasi and 15 in Kishtwar district.

As many as 631 persons recovered from the virus including 506 in Jammu district, 40 Udhampur, 34 Reasi, 20 Kathua, 16 Rajouri, 13 Doda and two in Ramban district.

Jammu region now has 74662 Corona cases while number of active cases has gone up to 13130. There have been 60526 recoveries and 1006 casualties in the region.

The district administration Rajouri today declared many areas as micro-Containment Zones in view of COVID cases which include Ward Nos. 3 and 6 in Nowshera, Mohra Danna Kataria in Thanna Mandi, Saranoo, Dhanore Loharan Panchayat, Ward Nos. 2, 3 & 7 and MC Ward No. 5 in Rajouri, Ward No. 1 and Mohra Danga Sair in Kalakote and Kangri, Peili and Saleri in Sunderbani.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Ashok Kumar Sharma has also declared some areas of Ward Nos. 11 and 12 of Municipal Council Kishtwar as micro-Containment Zones because of the Corona positive cases.

Meanwhile, a Nepali and a woman were among three persons who died of COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Ladakh while 89 more persons tested positive for the virus.

A 55-year-old Nepali and 60-year-old woman from Temisgum in Leh district were among three fatalities which took the death toll in the UT to 148—104 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Of 89 positive cases, 85 were reported in Leh and four in Kargil district which took the UT’s Corona count to 14315. Among them, 1283 are active positive cases while 12884 have recovered.

District Magistrate Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve today declared area in and around Hotel Ever Green in Kargil as micro-Containment Zone after COVID positive cases were reported from there.

___________

Some blame Sr. docs, Principal says doing their best

Cases higher in Kashmir, deaths in Jammu

Mortality rate due to COVID-19 is almost double in Jammu region than Kashmir though in terms of positive cases the situation is reverse and majority of attendants and family members of the COVID victims held the senior doctors responsible for the surging number of fatalities. Besides, delay in seeking medical advice by some of the patients is also contributing to deaths with many Corona positive patients being brought dead to the Government hospitals.

Today, total number of active cases in Jammu were 1463 and there were 25 fatalities while number of cases in Kashmir stood at 3187 and the deaths were 12, as per the official data released by the Health Department this evening. Yesterday, there were 35 COVID deaths and 1294 cases in Jammu while the numbers for Kashmir were 16 fatalities and 2439 cases.

A number of patients, their attendants and family members rang up Excelsior lamenting negligence of the COVID positive patients by the senior doctors in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital and Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCH) Gandhi Nagar where such patients are being treated.

Attendants and family members of many patients who succumbed to the virus in the GMC Jammu as well as CD and MCH Gandhi Nagar Hospitals rang up Excelsior to convey that not even a single senior doctor ever visited their Ward to examine the patients.

“The patients are being examined only by the Post Graduate students and Nurses. The doctors have given them prescribed treatment which is being given to all patients in the COVID Wards irrespective of their other ailments,” they said.

Even requisite tests like CT Scan are not being done on many patients during the treatment, they said. Attendants were, however, all praise for the young PG students and para-medical staff who are giving their best in the COVID Wards but in the absence of examination of the patients by the senior doctors, some of the patients have died.

“Be it the GMC Jammu, CD Hospital or MCH Gandhi Nagar, the senior doctors are not bothering about the COVID patients. They just come to the hospitals, confine them to their rooms and then leave in the afternoon. Their only task is to attend the meetings. None bother to examine the patients,” some of the staff members, who are working hard in the hospitals, confirmed on the condition of anonymity.

A number of patients have died in the absence of Ventilators also, the family members of the deceased said, adding none bothers to listen to them.

GMC Jammu Principal Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, however, said that proper roster has been prepared for examination of COVID patients by the senior doctors from three Departments including Anesthesia, Chest Diseases and Medicines and they are examining the patients as per their roster.

“As doctors attend the patients in PPE Kits may be their attendants are not able to see whether the doctor checking the patient is senior or junior,” Dr Sharma said, adding many patients are being brought to hospitals by their family members when their lungs are completely involved due to COVID Pneumonia. Many others, she said, are being brought dead to the GMC Jammu and other Associated hospitals.

“The doctors are doing their best,” Dr Sharma maintained.

On May 4 i.e. today, there were 25 COVID deaths and 1463 cases in Jammu while number of casualties was 12 and cases were 3187 in Kashmir. On May 3, there were 35 deaths and 1294 cases in Jammu while Kashmir recorded 16 deaths and 2439 cases.

On May 2, the number of deaths in Jammu was 28 as against 1150 cases while casualties in Kashmir the same day stood at 13 and cases 2421. On May 1, 30 Corona deaths took place in Jammu and 1231 cases were reported while the figures for Kashmir were 17 casualties and 2601 cases.

Some of the doctors said that number of health institutions, doctors and para-medical staff as well as infrastructure was more in Kashmir division than Jammu, a result of which, the COVID positive patients were getting better facilities and medicare in the Valley than Jammu.