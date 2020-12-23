Ex-MP Madan Lal passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: Veteran Congress leader, former MP and minister, Madan Lal Sharma passed away during wee hours today after a brief illness, at a private hospital near Katra.

He was 68 and is survived by wife, a son and two daughters. The family sources said that Sharma was not keeping well for the past some days and had been hospitalised at Narayana, near Katra.

Madan Lal was first elected as MLA in 1983 and again in 1987 from Chhamb consitituency on Congress mandate. He became minister in NC-Congress Coalition Government in 1988. He was again elected from Akhnoor- in 2002, became minister in PDP- Congress Government. He was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Jammu- Poonch seat in 2004 and 2009. However, he lost 2014 Lok Sabha elections, a PCC spokesman said.

Madan Lal was one of the senior most leader and man of masses. His death is being widely mourned in political and social circles.The entire rank and file of the Congress Party has deeply mourned his death and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed deep shock over the demise of Madan Lal Sharma and said that his association with Ex-MP goes back to Youth Congress days in 1970s. He was a strong pillar of Congress Party in Jammu region and his absence will always be felt, Azad said.

PCC chief G A Mir, senior Congress leaders Dharam Pal Sharma (Ex-MP), Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, G M Saroori, Kanta Bhan, Gurmukh Singh, RS Chib, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawney, Balwan Singh, Balbir Singh, GN Monga, Manmohan Singh, Ch Gharu Ram, Dr Manohar Lal, Indu Pawar, Ashok Sharma, Hari Singh Chib and others have also condoled the sad demise of Madan Lal. They prayed for the peace to the departed soul and described his passing away as great loss to the party.