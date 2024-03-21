Ex-MP Lal Singh joins Cong, set to contest from Udhampur seat

* JKPCC workers celebrate his return

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 20: Former Member Parliament from Udhampur-Doda Constituency Ch Lal Singh today joined Congress Party in presence of senior leaders at AICC office New Delhi today.

Click here to watch video

He also announced the merger of his party, Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP), with the Congress.

While Singh was the founder chairman of the DSSP, his wife Kanta Andotra, a former MLA from Basohli segment, its president. Singh, a two-time MP from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat from Congress, also remained Health and Forest Minister in the BJP-PDP Coalition Government in J&K.

AICC general secretary and Incharge J&K Affairs of the party, Bharat Singh Solanki, Pawan Khera AICC chief spokesperson, JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC Secretary and Incharge Odisha state Shahnawaz Choudhary, AICC joint Secretary and I/C J&K Manoj Yadav and others were present on the occasion of his joining in Delhi.

The party sources said that earlier during morning, Ch Lal Singh along with JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani met the AICC president Malikarjun Kharge, AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi. After getting green signal from the party high command, Ch Lal Singh joined Congress Party this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Jammu celebrated the merger of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) led by Choudhary Lal Singh with their party here this evening. They said that his joining will boost the party’s prospects in the Udhampur Parliamentary constituency.

Singh, who hails from Kathua district, rejoined the Congress at its headquarters in Delhi amid speculations that he will be fielded against BJP candidate and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh from the Udhampur Parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the first phase on April 19.