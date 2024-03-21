BJP will sweep Jammu, Udhampur LS seats: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

NOWSHERA, Mar 20: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will sweep Jammu and Udhampur Parliamentary seats in upcoming elections, stated Ravinder Raina, president BJP Jammu & Kashmir, while addressing party workers here, today.

Former Minister Abdul Ghani Kohli, district president, Neena Sharma, Thakur Randhir Singh, Capt. (retd) Ramesh Chander, DDC Sanjita Sharma, DDC Rajinder Sharma, BDC Balkrishan, Sukhdev Choudhary, Pritam Sharma, and Rakesh Raina, also accompanied Ravinder Raina on the occasion.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the party workers, said that Bharat is strengthening with every passing day and is getting its identity in the international arena because of the strong leadership and will of taking bold decisions by the Modi Government. He said that India has become the 5th largest economy in the world by leaving behind Germany and Britain. He asked the party workers to reach every nook and corner to tell the people of all the achievements of the Modi Government and that the Modi Government is absolutely necessary to take the Bharat to number 1 spot in the world.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards its long-sought goal of progress and prosperity. No other political party has ever cared to empower the people in the erstwhile J&K State, but now the BJP under the strong leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and with our dedicated force of party cadre has ensured the welfare of every neglected and every deprived individual and section.

Abdul Ghani Kohli attacked the opposition parties and said that these parties are fighting for their political survival by misleading the people. He said that people have understood nefarious design of these parties, who tried to misguide the innocent public in the name of religion and region.