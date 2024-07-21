Ex-MLC Khursheed Alam returns to PDP

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 20: Terming it the “voice” of the people of Kashmir, former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Khursheed Alam today returned to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after nearly three years.

He was welcomed back into the party by PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during a function held at the party headquarters today.

“I am happy that he has returned. Mufti Sahab himself brought him back into the party fold. I am hopeful that the party will be further strengthened, especially in Srinagar,” Mehbooba said.

Alam was associated with Sajad Gani-led Peoples Conference for more than two years. He had resigned from the PDP in March 2021 for “lack of political vision and strategy.”

Mehbooba further stated, “Mufti Sahab always stressed the need for a solution to the Kashmir issue, noting that unless this is achieved, the people of J&K will continue to face hardship. He always emphasized this.”

She added that when her father used to fight against a system, “he faced social boycott. I am facing every kind of boycott, but he had a vision, and I am his daughter.”

“Some people who had left the party are coming back, and I believe that with this, Mufti sahab’s vision of pulling people out of this bloodshed will gain further ground.”

While speaking to the media on the occasion, Alam said that his thoughts were with the PDP even during his time away. He termed it the only party speaking for people.

“I have come back as a learned man. To contribute to the betterment of the people, strengthening the PDP is the only option. It has been the only voice of the people in the last five years. If anyone has talked about the issues faced by the people, it has always been Mehbooba Mufti. People know that only she is speaking about their concerns.”