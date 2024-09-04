Ex-Militants Openly Campaigning For NC, PDP Candidates In J&K: Ram Madhav

SRINAGAR, Sept 4: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday accused the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party of taking support from ex-militants for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the two parties want to take the Union territory back to its “trouble-filled days”.

Referring to the Abdullahs and Muftis, Madhav, who is the party’s in-charge for J-K, said the two families need to be shown the door.

“I have information that ex-militants are openly campaigning for the candidates of the NC and PDP. The people will have to defeat the parties who want to take J-K back to its bad days and support new leadership which wants peace and progress,” Madhav told reporters here.

He was accompanying the party’s candidate from Lal Chowk assembly constituency Aijaz Hussain during filing of nominations.

Referring to the elections manifestos released by the NC and the PDP which promise restoration of Article 370 and statehood, resolution of Kashmir issue, and talks with Pakistan, Madhav said the two regional parties want to take J-K back to its old, trouble-filled days.

“I want to remind the people of J-K that the NC, PDP and others have brought up manifestos which will take J-K back to old, trouble-filled days,” he said, adding, new parties, new leaders will emerge in the Kashmir valley, while in Jammu region, the BJP will emerge as a representative of peace and development.

He said a new government, led by the BJP, will be formed in J-K.

Asked about many young faces contesting the polls, the BJP leader said this is the strategy of the people of J-K as they want new leadership.

“A good number of youth are coming forward and they should be supported. This state was under the grip of two families, those two families need to be shown the door. This state needs to be rid of those families,” he said, referring to the families of NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Asked whether the BJP will ally with any party if there is a fractured mandate, Madhav said the BJP will emerge as the single largest party, but “if there is such a situation, we will discuss it afterwards”.

He welcomed the entry of former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (Jei) into the election fray.

“There is space for everyone in a democracy. We welcome everyone who wants to come forward to contest elections through democracy. But, no one should contest the polls using the support of terrorists and ex-militants. The polls will be held peacefully and in a transparent manner. That is the assurance of (Narendra) Modi, like the Parliament polls were conducted in a transparent manner.

“Many people (former members of JeI) have realised that elections are conducted here in a free and fair manner. So, that is why they have come forward to contest, and we welcome everyone who wants to contest,” he added.

The BJP national general secretary said Union Home Minister will address an election rally in Jammu region on September 6.

“After that, the prime minister and other leaders will also visit,” he said. (Agencies)