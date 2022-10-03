Ex-J&K ministers Mohi-ud-din, Chib appointed as treasurer, general secretary of DAP

Jammu, Oct 3: Former Jammu and Kashmir ministers Taj Mohi-ud-din and R S Chib were on Monday appointed as the treasurer and the general secretary respectively of the newly-floated Democratic Azad Party (DAP).

DAP chairman and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad appointed Mohi-ud-din and Chib to the posts, the party said in a statement.

Azad (73), who quit the Congress on August 26, launched the DAP in Jammu on September 26 with the support of dozens of former ministers, former MLAs and other prominent leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, most of whom had also resigned from the Congress in solidarity with him.

Azad was unanimously elected as the chairman of the DAP on October 1, following a resolution passed at a session of the party’s founder-members, which was held both in Jammu and Srinagar. (Agencies)