Ex envoy flays Pak for denigrating India

By
Daily Excelsior
-

ISLAMABAD: Former ambassador of Pakistan to Sri Lanka and the United States Husain Haqqani has slammed Pakistan for insulting and denigrating India.
“Pakistanis must reflect on a national purpose other than competing or comparing with, and ridiculing, insulting, abusing, or denigrating India or Indians”, Mr Haqqani said in a tweet late on Saturday.
Mr Haqqani is currently holding the position of Director at Hudson Institute in US.
(AGENCIES)

