Every district of J&K is blessed to have local products with potential to go global: LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, JULY 15: With a vision to convert all 20 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir into an export hub, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union MoS, Commerce & Industry, Smt Anupriya Patel today unveiled the District Export Plans for J&K.

Addressing the gathering at the event organized at SKICC, the Lt Governor observed that Jammu Kashmir region possesses several comparative advantages like climate and rich art & craft culture.

The Lt Governor said that every district of J&K is blessed to have local products with potential to go global. Nine GI tagged products, more than 50 export potential products have been identified and institutional mechanism is created in all the districts to provide support for export promotion, he added.

J&K has emerged as a top performer, reaching 3rd position among UT’s in Export Promotion index and improving 13 positions in overall ranking. With its rapidly growing economy, expanding market and industrial base, J&K is determined to construct a strong edifice of export ecosystem, the Lt Governor said.

Stressing that the dream of economic growth, aspirations of youth can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace, the Lt Governor said, in pursuit of development objectives, society must play a vital supportive role to foil the efforts of adversaries and isolate anti-social elements.

The Lt Governor observed that the administration is not only aiming to take J&K export from Rs. 1845 Crore to Rs.5000 Crore, but it is also resolute to build a better future for our youth and a society free of inequality and unemployment. ‘We therefore, seek to make every citizen an equal partner in the development journey’, the Lt Governor further said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, DGFT, JKTPO and exporters of J&K, farmers, handicraft artists, Khadi Village Industries, entrepreneurs associated with the Self Help Groups and all the stakeholders on the unveiling of District Export Plans.

The Lt Governor said that the historic step is in line with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who in 2019 gave a clarion call for recognizing the uniqueness and diversity of all 773 districts of the country, and exploiting them properly so that each district can develop itself into an export hub and establish its identity in the global market.

District Export Plans prepared by DGFT and Industries Department is a huge leap in the campaign of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, which is connecting rural and urban India equally with the mainstream of economic development. It will help village industries, handloom industries of Jammu and Kashmir to achieve great strides in the export sector, the Lt Governor added.

Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, India started campaigns like Make in India, Vocal for Local, AatmaNirbhar Bharat and today the ranking of Ease of Doing Business has significantly improved, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said that in the last two years, UT administration has taken several steps to identify and promote the exports of local products, resulting in a 54% increase in exports in 2021-22, as compared to 2020-21.

The Lt Governor also called upon the stakeholders to change marketing approach and focus on becoming exporters of finished products instead of just being the suppliers of raw materials.

“I am confident that through the institutional mechanism of District Export Promotion Committees established in all the districts, we will fix the targets, take appropriate action on the support given to the local industries and efficiently convert Export Plans to Export Actions, cementing strong and economic foundation of the UT”, the Lt Governor said.

The G-20 summit to be held next year will provide such a historic opportunity to all of us to display the great tradition of the UT to the world and open new vistas to tap the ever-growing global market for handicrafts, which has reached US$680 billion in 2021 and will reach US$1252 billion by 2027, observed the Lt Governor.

Smt. Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State, Commerce & Industry, termed the occasion as an important step towards realizing Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of making the Districts of J&K strong economic hubs, besides giving further impetus to the exports from the Jammu and Kashmir region.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is committed to strengthen each district of Jammu and Kashmir to optimally leverage their potential through District Export Hubs. The District Export Plans of the UT of J&K shall provide single source access to all stakeholders, industry and sector-wise exports data, along with user-friendly detailed data analysis, added the Union MoS.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, J&K underscored the need for making constant improvements to meet the modern day requirements, besides giving a dedicated focus on market expansion, scaling product range and new designs.

Santosh Sarangi, Director General of Foreign Trade spoke on the broad contours of the export scenario in J&K. He also highlighted various segments of the District as Export Hubs scheme including financial assistance, monitoring mechanism, proposed outcome, workflow etc.

Dr Devansh Yadav, Managing Director, JKTPO, in his welcome address, gave a detailed briefing on the aims and objectives of District Export Plans.

On the occasion, J&K Trade Promotion Organization signed MoUs with Wool & Woollens Export Promotion Council (WWEPC), Swasti (Walmart Vriddhi) and Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council, for developing wollen segment in J&K, Capacity building of MSMEs and promotion of electronics & computer software business in the UT.

The Lt Governor and the Union MoS also conferred Export Awards to Best performing Export Houses of J&K.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Exporters, Entrepreneurs, senior officials from UT and the Central Government, besides various stakeholders were present on the occasion.