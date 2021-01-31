Every Community must not forget their martyrs: Advisor Farooq Khan

*Pays floral tribute to the martyrs of 1953 movement

*Also inaugurates one day Kissan Mela at Jourian

JAMMU: The people of Jammu have a great history of serving the nation and sacrificing their lives for the integrity of the country. This was stated by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan while presenting floral tribute to the martyrs who laid down their life during One Flag, One Constitution, One Nation movement on 31st January 1953.

Paying homage to the martyr, the Advisor saluted them for their bravery and supreme sacrifice and exhorted upon the youth to follow their footsteps with a pledge to safeguard the honour of the Nation. The Advisor also appealed to the youth to put in hard work in their respective fields and stay away from social evils to achieve desired goals adding that a proactive approach and public participation is vital for a prosperous society and nation.

The Advisor urged people to participate in the nation building process and to work together against social evils to give a true tribute to the martyrs. He said that every community must not forget their martyrs and young generation shall know about their brave stories regarding sacrifices and serving the motherland.

On the occasion, the Advisor also inaugurated the one day Kissan Mela under Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) being organized by Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers’ Welfare at Jourian.

While addressing the gathering, Farooq Khan said these kinds of fairs are very important to sensitize the farmers about new technology and high yielding variety of seeds being introduced in the agriculture and allied sectors to increase productivity. He said it would go a long way in increasing the income of the farming community. He said that more such fairs shall be organized across the UT to acquaint the farmers about the latest techniques being used in the farming sector.

The Advisor said that the LG Administration is keen to make the UT of J&K self-sufficient in agriculture production, adding that for the purpose various schemes have been launched by the Union and UT Government for the welfare and betterment of farmers besides development and promotion of agriculture sector. He urged the farmers to come forward to avail maximum benefits of these programmes and schemes.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh, Former Legislatures Ravinder Raina, Sham Lal Sharma, Dr Krishan Lal Bhagat, R.S Pathania, senior officers from the concerned departments, members of Praja Parishad Amar Shaheed Samarak large number of farmers and locals of the area were present on the occasion.