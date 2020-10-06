EU-Ukraine summit to take place Tuesday, discuss COVID-19 assistance, Belarus

Moscow, Oct 6: The 22nd summit between the European Union and Ukraine will be held on Tuesday in Brussels in an in-person format.

Ukraine will be represented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will represent the EU. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is also expected to participate.

The summit will be focused on EU-Ukraine bilateral relations, including the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 and Brussels assistance to Kiev in this regard, the progress of reforms in Ukraine and the next steps in the implementation of the Association Agreement, including related Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the recent developments in Belarus, as well as other regional and foreign policy issues.

